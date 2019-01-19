Thunder down under

It has been a momentous tour for the men in blue, who have traditionally been formidable at home and fragile abroad, as they completed an unprecedented display across formats against the Australian cricket team. Former Australian captain Michael Clarke admitted that even the final scoreline — a 2-1 victory in Tests, 2-1 victory in ODI and a drawn (1-1) T-20 series — did not capture the extent to which India dominated the hosts.

Rain probably saved the Aussies from losing the T-20 series, and from losing the Tests by an even higher margin (3-1). Australia being dwarfed like this ...