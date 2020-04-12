Time for gold and its virtual cousins

Let’s suppose a trader focused on gold, copper, oil and Bitcoin — four commodities with different profiles. Gold and Bitcoin vary inversely with economic uncertainty. The more unclear and risky the future, the more bullish interest there is in these two. Copper and crude oil have a direct relationship with growth.

This quartet has one important characteristic in common: Supply is not easy to change. Bitcoin is designed with a mathematical cap on supply. The other minerals are mined. Even if a vast new source of these three minerals is discovered, it will take large ...