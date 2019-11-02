JUST IN
It is the script not the star, stupid!
Business Standard

Time for Olympics in India

The Olympic games hosted by Mumbai and Pune, driven by private enterprise, should be modelled on the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, curated by Peter Ueberroth, and the first Olympics to generate a surplus

Shashank Mani Tripathi 

Shashank Mani Tripathi

As preparations for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 pick up pace, a billion-plus Indians silently believe our time to host the Olympics has come. The rule of thumb is that the $8,000 per capita (purchasing power parity-adjusted) gross domestic product (GDP) of a country signals a bid.

That would place us in a good position to make an attempt for the 2032 Olympics, the process for which kicks off next year. In addition to enhancing its sporting stature, India should see the Olympics as an opportunity to change its approach to sport by shifting its geography and creating a new sporting mindset ...

First Published: Sat, November 02 2019. 00:57 IST

