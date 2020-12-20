Time ripe for M&A in financial services

With India recovering from a slight pause, to continue steadily on to becoming an $8-plus trillion economy by the end of the decade, we took some time to reflect on the themes that may lie ahead. From distress-driven shotgun marriages to the adrenalin-pumped world of fintech, we expect a strong mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market for financial services.

The year 2020 has been an unpredictable year, to say the least — and for very different reasons from the rest of us. It was also so for the shareholders of Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank, as they were taken aback with the ...