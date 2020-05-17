Time to boost P2P lending

Everybody is busy dissecting the Rs 20-trillion package for the revival of Asia’s third-largest economy under attack from Covid-19. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has created many windows for liquidity and banks are under pressure to lend.

This is the right time to push for the peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform, which has not taken off as yet. The P2P business model entails collection of money from individuals and lending to individuals as well as micro and small enterprises. While banks are grappling with risk aversion and savers are seeing an erosion in the value of ...