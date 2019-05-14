Time to re-visit India's trade policy

In early May, global trade tensions escalated as the United States increased its tariffs from 10 per cent to 25 per cent on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. China retaliated on Monday, with the Chinese finance ministry announcing its plans to hike import tariffs ranging from 5 per cent to 25 per cent on a target list worth $60 billion of US goods.

The renewed US-China trade war and related uncertainty is likely to have a negative impact far beyond the US-China bilateral trade on global growth. The WTO, in its revised estimates last month, has already trimmed world trade growth forecast ...