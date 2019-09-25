Time to reboot

With the general dampening of economic mood and sentiment, most businesses are speculating if current slowdown will remain or is it just a cyclical phase.

While high-value sectors such as housing, automobiles and electronics are facing the heat, everyday household products, too are witnessing a fall in demand. The question is whether in these times, it would be right to discuss about spending money on non-revenue generating activities such as branding? Brand building is perceived to be an expensive and unnecessary activity that might easily get shelved in lieu of current situation. ...