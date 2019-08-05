Time to review GM policy

If there were any doubts about the genetically modified (GM) genes having already infiltrated into the food chain and environment, these should be dispelled with the recent discovery of widespread cultivation of unapproved GM seeds of crops such as brinjal and mustard, apart from cotton.

In fact, in all probability, this might have happened before the advent of the first gene-manipulated crop, Bt-cotton, carrying the alien toxic gene derived from Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) bacteria. The use of pest-killer Bt genes in agriculture, actually, began far ahead of the development of the ...