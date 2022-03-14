Timeline for Census

Conducting the Census of India, into which has now been combined the National Population Register, was due to begin in March 2020 with the listing of houses, which is then followed by the population enumeration. But March 2020 was also the month that the pandemic hit and the country went into national lockdown. The Census was postponed indefinitely.

Yet now that the country is largely open, it is reasonable to ask what the plans are for the Census. Recently it was reported that new methodologies were notified for the Census. They include self-enumeration —which is defined as ...