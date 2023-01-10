Timely response in governance

When there is a malfunction, both the error and the timeliness of response come under public scrutiny.



Commentaries on usually dwell on misdemeanour and are often presented as being of a gross nature. Despite recommendations by the Cadbury Committee in the UK, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act in the US, and Sebi regulations in India, misgovernance cases keep recurring. Maybe there are aspects beyond regulations and logic at play.

