To catch a quantum jump

Albert Einstein once said, “God doesn’t play dice with the universe” (he called himself as a non-believer, so this was rhetorical). Einstein was expressing his doubts about quantum physics, which suggests sub-atomic particles behave randomly and probabilistically. Ironically, Einstein was a founder father of quantum theory.

His 1905 paper on the photoelectric effect first proposed light consisted of packets of specific quanta of energy. Another physics legend, Erwin Schrödinger, who derived the equation for wave functions, also had doubts about quantum theory. While ...