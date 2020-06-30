To do or not to do

BookMyShow begins streaming live events this week. In normal times, it sells 200 million tickets to movies, plays and other events every year. Since those aren’t happening, it is not making the money it does from its commission on ticket prices.

BookMyShowOnline is a way to generate pay and ad revenues by streaming plays, concerts or even workshops. Laxmmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar among seven films will drop on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, skipping a theatrical release. Hotstar has lost audiences significantly over the lockdown period, largely because the Indian Premier League ...