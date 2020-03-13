To the nineties

In the midst of having too much frivolous fun, it helps to think of Arthur Schopenhauer. He is the face of piercing disapproval and informed dejection.

I pictured the pessimist philosopher often over the last two weekends while streaming television of the dangerously nostalgic and strictly average variety. I was able to stop when his sage words — “to gain anything we have longed for is only to discover how vain and empty it is” — began to hit home but not before I had fallen considerably down a nineties’ rabbit hole. A few things had led me in that general ...