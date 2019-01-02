Too early to write off payments banks

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Trend and Progress of Banking In India 2017-18 seems to suggest that payments banks are still to find their feet, with net losses for five banks more than doubling from Rs 242 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 516 crore.

While the data is available for five banks, as on date there are six payments banks in existence: Airtel, Jio, Aditya Birla, Paytm, Fino, and India Post. The first three are essentially payments banks started as adjuncts to the promoters’ mainstream telecom business where they have millions of customers, while the last three are ...