Too many errors

A couple of weeks ago, the Union Ministry for Law and Justice was forced to issue a corrigendum to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, which gave legal force to the de facto revocation of Article 370, which had mandated a special relation between the Centre and the erstwhile state. The corrigendum had to correct as many as 52 errors in the Act, from simple spelling mistakes to incorrectly referenced laws.

This was not an isolated incident. The ministry has had to issue such corrigenda frequently, particularly when it came to Ordinances, such as those amending the corporate ...