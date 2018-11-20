Towards global no-first use

While Modi government’s claims that India’s nuclear ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) carried out a deterrence patrol are exaggerated, it is a fact that we are getting closer to that milestone. The capability to launch nuclear-armed missiles from nuclear-powered submarines is widely regarded as the greatest form of deterrence a country can possess.

To be able to manufacture such submarines indigenously, equip them with missiles of the desired range, and fire them safely requires a very high degree of technological sophistication. To be able to operate one or more SSBNs ...