Tracing Aarogya Setu

There are disturbing implications of privacy violation, security concerns, and the implicit exclusion of lower-income groups arising from the government’s attempt to force the mandatory adoption of the Aarogya Setu app. According to the latest notification, every employer must ensure that its workforce has downloaded and is using the app, and it may be made mandatory for travellers on public transport systems.

New smartphones will come with the app pre-installed. The app can be used only on a smartphone. By switching on GPS location and Bluetooth it monitors the location of the user, ...