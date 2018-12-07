Trade war or tech war?

The arrest of Huawei Tech-nology’s Chief Financial Officer, Meng Wanzhou, by Canadian authorities in Vancouver on behalf of the United States represents an extraordinary escalation in tensions between Beijing and Washington — just days after a truce seemed to have been declared in the trade war by American and Chinese leaders at the G-20 meeting in Buenos Aires.

Meng was arrested because the US accuses Huawei of subverting sanctions against Iran — the details of the case are still not clear, however, as the US has kept some details secret. But it is worth noting that Meng is ...