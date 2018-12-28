Trapped miners not Conrad's problem!

Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma, has said that he has always been aware that illegal mining has been going on in his state and while everything was being done to extricate miners trapped in one of the many ‘rat-hole’ mines in the state, it wasn’t anyone’s fault: The situation was just too difficult.

This is fit to take your breath away. How can a chief minister simply shrug off his responsibility: Not just for the illegality taking place under his nose that he admits to knowing about but also for the lives that are likely lost? But then Meghalaya, ...