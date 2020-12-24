Trends that will endure

Nothing had prepared us for what would betide us all in 2020. We could not do anything the way it was normal to do for millennia. We could not go to work, play, study, shop or socialise.

Our world was turned topsy-turvy with a once-in-a-century pandemic in Covid-19, and yet we had to carry on with our lives. The jab is here now, and so are mutant virus strains, but hopefully things will return to normal or near-normal eventually. Surely, this public health emergency will lead to some enduring behavioural change, a legacy beyond wearing masks, shunning personal and social contacts beyond ...