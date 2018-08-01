Tripping e-commerce

The draft national e-commerce policy makes a few cogent points such as setting up a separate sector regulator and the centralisation of goods and services tax filling, which can reduce paperwork considerably. A separate cell to process foreign direct investment might also expedite investment.

However, the main flaw of the policy is that it seems to have been designed to establish stringent controls on this nascent sector rather than enabling growth. The concept of a so-called sunset clause for discount pricing strikes a very false note and harkens back to the days of the licence raj, ...