Troubled CM of a performing state

The Good Governance Index (GGI) for 2020-21, unveiled by the Govern­ment of India’s Department for Administrative Reform and Public Grievances a few days ago, is a useful new system for assessing governance in Indian states. The last one came out in 2019.

Its ratings have credibility because there is no scope for tweaking data or discriminating between the BJP-ruled states and the others. Besides, it is based on the government’s own data. So if two non-BJP-ruled states — Kerala and Tamil Nadu — have bagged the top two positions in scores for good environmental ...