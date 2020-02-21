Trumps of the Tropics

As the country gears itself up for the great Trump roadshow on Monday, India’s finest astrologers must urgently tackle the question of whether an invitation to visit India brings bad luck to majoritarian demagogues. The trend is unquestionable.

Not long after Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro agreed to be chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations the rainy season cleared the smoke over the Amazon forests, and the country's space agency shared photographs that revealed that 3,700 square miles of the world’s largest rainforest had been burned to the ground. This ...