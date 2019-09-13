Turmoil in Hong Kong and its impact on China

The political unrest in Hong Kong grinds on, taking on an increasingly violent and anti-China character. The prospect of a brutal and bloody crack-down of the mounting protests by Chinese troops is becoming more proximate.

The recent march by protesters holding US flags, to the American consulate, openly urging intervention in their favour, is a provocation that, unanswered, will be a huge loss of face for Beijing and President Xi Jinping. China is now confronted with a choice among equally unpleasant alternatives. The lesser evil in China’s playbook will be violent suppression ...