Two key tasks for Sitharaman

Even as the new minister takes charge at North Block and gets busy with the Union Budget, having charge over both the finance and corporate affairs ministries, there is a bunch of homework to attend to right after. Transition management is as vital in these ministries as it would be for the Congress party if its president walks away having conceded defeat.

Of course, the Union Budget speech too (usually the prospectus of the government in power on the economic front, and not just tax policy) could make mention of some of these. It has forever been tempting to write in small pointers to ...