Two steps forward, one back

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) recently released Financial Stability Report (FSR) will have been met with some relieved sighs across the country, given that it seems to suggest that as far as the bad loans crisis in Indian banks is concerned, the worst is over.

For the first time since the RBI cracked down on the “extend and pretend” approach being taken by banks to the crisis, the ratio of gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to total loans and advances has decreased, in the half year from March to September 2018. At the end of the last financial year 2017-18, ...