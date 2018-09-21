Tyranny of the gourd family

A few evenings ago, emboldened by Dutch courage afforded by a tot, or two, or a few, of single malt — but bolstered by the knowledge that my wife had dined early and retired to bed — I told the cook that no member of the gourd family was to cross the threshold again.

After a whole month of playing host to Luffa acutangula, the ridged version, or the smootheraegyptiaca species, a smoother variant — should the Cucurbitaceae family appeal to you — I was ready to do battle with the ridge gourd. Having planted a few of the subtropical vines along the fence of the farm, ...