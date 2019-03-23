Understanding the naysayers on Balakot

The aftershocks from the Balakot airstrikes continue to reverberate across the global media. A clinical analysis of the reportage, commentary and related conversations on social media reveal a concerted campaign to dis-inform and discredit, but more importantly, to re-hyphenate Pakistan with an assertive India.

From state media in the extended neighbourhood to global news wire agencies, and from reputed international newspapers to social media celebrities, the past few weeks have seen efforts to reduce the punitive strikes to a spectator sport where somehow the scores are even. Why ...