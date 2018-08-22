Understanding the recent market rally

The pattern of financial returns in the last month have been affected by unusual circumstances. The rupee has fallen against the dollar. Gold and silver have both lost ground.

However, the Nifty is up and there's been positive returns across every sector. Logically, we would expect export-oriented stocks to have done well, given that the rupee has weakened and is expected to fall further. However, this is also when Q1 corporate results have come in, and those have definitely influenced trading. The Nifty has returned 4.4 per cent in the past 30 days, while the Midcaps 50 has ...