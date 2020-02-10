Unemployment rate 7.2% in January 2020

In January 2020, the unemployment rate in India was 7.16 per cent. This is substantially lower than the 7.6 per cent unemployment rate recorded in December 2019. In recent months, the monthly unemployment rate seems to have stabilised at just below 7.5 per cent.

But, month-on-month variations, at about 65 basis points, have been higher than in earlier years. Such variations have usually been between 30 and 50 basis points. The average monthly unemployment rate over the 12 months ended January 2020 is 7.4 per cent. During this period, the rate touched a high of 8.2 per cent in August ...