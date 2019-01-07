Unfair levy

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose a 2 per cent gau raksha (cow welfare) cess on excise items. This apart, a 0.5 per cent cess will be levied on state-operated tolls.

The government has also increased the levy on the tax revenue of the UP Agricultural Marketing Board, or Mandi Parishad, from 1 per cent to 2 per cent. The money will be used to set up and run “gauvansh ashray asthals” (or cattle shelters). These shelters, to be made functional in all villages, panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations, will be run by urban and rural civic bodies and ...