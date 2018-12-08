Unicorn funding: Hype or sustainable model?

Ever since Walmart’s much-awaited acquisition of a majority stake in Flipkart for a whopping $16 billion, the spotlight has been on the other Indian “unicorns” (privately-held entities valued at over $1 billion).

Considering that a few years ago, Flipkart was being written off by most institutional investors, the mammoth valuation of the e-commerce firm (though debatable) is being highlighted as a success story insofar as viability of Indian unicorns are concerned and, in the process, has renewed the interest of foreign investors in investing in Indian ...