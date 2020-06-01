Unlocking India

The government on Saturday issued further instructions on the national lockdown, which has been in effect with various levels of stringency since the end of March. The salient issue is that, with effect from June 8, most restrictions in areas outside designated containment zones for the coronavirus will be lifted, and many normal activities will be permitted.

These include hospitality services and shopping malls. Importantly, the Centre has advised that there should be “unrestricted” inter-state movements of persons and goods; however, this will be subject to state government ...