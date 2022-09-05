Unsafe at any speed: Safety rules need to be tightened

The tragic death of former Tata Sons chairman and family friend Jehangir Pandole in a car accident on Sunday has turned the spotlight yet again on lax safety rules for car passengers in India. Mistry and Pandole were travelling in the back seat of a Mercedes sports utility vehicle and were reportedly not wearing seat belts. Had they worn the seat belts, they would have been saved, as were the driver and the co-passenger in the front seat. The irony is that rear seat belts have been mandatory under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules but the rule is rarely enforced. A study in 2019 across 11 cities revealed that only 7 per cent of respondents said they used rear seat belts and only 27 per cent were aware that their use was mandatory.





