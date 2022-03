Unsettling the energy mix, clawbacks

The volatility in the price of natural gas has been exacerbated with the Russia-Ukraine war. It has amplified the pain of power retailers in the UK, at one end, and re-ignited the debate on the benefits and risks of nuclear power, on the other.

For those companies that have ended up on the right side of the price surge — which include several companies generating renewable energy — clawbacks are being designed to take away supernormal gains. Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk wrote on Twitter that nuclear was “critical” to national security. The radiation risk ...