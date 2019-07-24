Untangling labour laws

The government has hit the ground running on reforming India’s complex labour law system, often seen as a major hurdle in attracting investment in the country.

By bringing two key sets of legislation — Code on Wages Bill, 2019, and Code on Occupational Safety Health and Working Conditions, 2019 — within two months of taking charge in its second term, the government has taken determined steps to untangle the cobweb of labour laws. The two Bills put together will lead to a sharp decline in the total number of provisions in labour laws from 747 to 203, as 17 labour laws will ...