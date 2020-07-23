UP BJP MLA embarrassed own party by saying the state govt is most corrupt

Virtual opposition!

The Opposition’s case for holding virtual meetings of parliamentary committees weakened significantly with most of its newly elected MPs attending the oath-taking ceremony on Wednesday. Of the 61 newly elected members of the Rajya Sabha, 45 were administered the oath of office by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. Among those who took oath were senior leaders like the Nationalist Party’s Sharad Pawar, and the Congress’s Mallikarjun Kharge and However, none of the four Trinamool Congress’s (TMC's) newly elected MPs turned up. TMC MP Derek O’Brien, who is also the Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha, has already written to Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, quoting several rules of procedure of the two Houses, which, he says, empower them to allow virtual meetings. He pointed out a precedent when the joint committee on salary and allowances of MPs held two virtual meetings on April 6 to decide on reducing salaries. Naidu and Birla, however, have until now resisted sustained and strident demands from the Opposition MPs to allow virtual meetings.

Another voice of dissent

A BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh has embarrassed his party by saying that the state government is the most corrupt he has seen. The lawmaker from Gopamau in Hardoi, Shyam Prakash, wrote on his page, “Whoever complains about corruption to higher officials gets involved in it and tries to earn money. Corruption seems to be a never ending thing now.” This is not the first time Prakash has questioned this government. In April, he had alleged misuse of the Vidhayak Nidhi (Legislator’s Fund). He had even written to the chief development officer (CDO) of Hardoi, requesting his contribution of Rs 25 lakh from the fund — for purchasing masks, PPE, sanitisers, and other equipment — be returned to him. “As a public representative it is my right to know what happened with that money,” he had written to the CDO.

Caught off guard!

An RJD MLA in Bihar landed in the soup for taking part in a village-level cricket tournament. Shambhu Nath Yadav, who represents the Brahmapur Assembly segment in Buxar district, was in his constituency as “chief guest” at a cricket tournament and decided to try his hand at the game. Videos of the MLA purportedly missing a ball and getting thrown off balance went viral and he ended up being booked for violating restrictions in place on account of the lockdown. Yadav can take solace in the fact that he is not the only one. A BJP leader in Begusarai district, along with his supporters, was booked some time back for allegedly hosting a party to celebrate his “victory” over Covid.