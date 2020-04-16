UP official claims other states replicating 'Yogi model' for its success

Yogi model!

The evolving situation has compelled various state governments to chart out their unique strategies to contain its spread, albeit under the broad Central guidelines. Uttar Pradesh, which is home to the largest population base of about 230 million, has also undertaken a slew of measures to curb the spread of the disease and to provide succour to the affected people. These measures relate to the prompt identification and sealing of hotspots, a CM Helpline, medical and quarantine facilities, community kitchens, public distribution systems, cash handouts etc. The designated official, at the daily media briefing, routinely clubs all these corona-centric measures as "Yogi model" and claims that the UP model had been acknowledged by the Centre and other states for its high success rate. The state has also claimed that other states have started replicating the "Yogi model".

Talking head

The Congress is abuzz with the news of the likely successor to its communication department chief Randeep Singh Surjewala (pictured). There are several names floating around since Surjewala indicated his wish to leave because he has completed five years in the job. One of the contenders is the former social media chief of the party. The person had quit the social media team in the wake of the party’s 2019 Lok Sabha defeat. It is speculated that a former journalist who recently joined the party could also find a key role in the new team. Two of the relatively young party leaders, who were ministers in the UPA II government and have felicity in both Hindi and English, are also being spoken of as possible successor.

Taboo worse than virus

A senior IPS officer of the AGMU (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre is in preventive quarantine and is forced to stay in the servants’ quarter of his official accommodation. It’s the prisoner’s life he is leading these days as he only gets to see his children from a distance. After he is done with his meals, he does his own dishes and keeps them at the designated space where food is served to him. While this may be an upside-down scenario for someone who is used to certain comforts and being in commanding positions, what upsets him the most is the taboo associated with Covid-19. Although his case, as mentioned earlier, is a preventive one because he came into contact with a subordinate officer, who, in turn, had met a Covid-19 patient multiple times, some friends and relatives of this IPS officer have started “making an issue as if it’s the end of the world”.