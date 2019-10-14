UP's dispirited opposition has given Yogi Adityanath a much-needed breather

The relentless squabbling in the Opposition camp in Uttar Pradesh has provided the much-needed breather to Chief Minister Adityanath (pictured), who today ranks among the star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party. His government is so confident of victory in the coming bypolls to 11 Assembly seats that he hasn't begun canvassing in these constituencies yet, although he has been campaigning arduously for the saffron party in poll-bound Maharashtra and Haryana. After wrapping up his election rallies in the two states, the chief minister will finally kick-start his campaign in UP on Tuesday with 11 rallies spread over three days. The state BJP leadership has proclaimed it would wrest all the 11 seats as a dispirited Opposition appears to have reconciled to the idea of a complete rout.

Tatkal at work

Shares of IRCTC more than doubled on their stock market debut on Monday. A large number of investors who failed to get an allotment during the IPO, which was subscribed 111 times, bought the shares of the online railway-ticketing company. One stock broker likened the dash for shares to booking tatkal tickets. “Given its monopoly status and the tremendous potential offered by internet companies, several investors thought it was prudent to board the IRCTC train even if that meant buying tickets paying the tatkal premium,” he said.

Not high, just dry

A Delhi government order directing hotels and restaurants to throw away alcohol lying in the bar for more than eight days has created a supply crunch at the capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) since late August, when it was issued, and pinched customers hard during the recent Durga puja-Dusshera festivities. Sources at IGI — including some bar and lounge owners who operate in the three IGIA terminals — said that traditionally, footfall goes up during the festival season and with passengers in vacation mode, alcohol sales also see a spike. However, things are different this year. Thanks to the order, they have not been able to hold stock for long, and because of the lengthy procedures involved, replenishment has been slow — so much so that some popular brands are not available for days together. “Try explaining that to a passenger...” rued a retailer. With Diwali less than a fortnight away, these outlets are dreading round two of the crunch.