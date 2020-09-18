Up, up and up: India's puzzling Covid curve

There hasn’t been enough curiosity about why India’s Covid-19 progression shows what it does. Why are we showing a continual trend up while others around us and of similar size show different trajectories? In our neighbourhood, Pakistan peaked on June 14 with 6,800 cases and is currently adding about 600 or fewer daily infections.

Bangladesh peaked around the same time with 4,000 cases and is now under 2,000 new daily infections. Sri Lanka peaked on July 10, Nepal had one peak in July and then a decline and then again a rise. We’re unique in not showing any break ...