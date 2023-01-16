Uptick in female labour force participation

There was a significant improvement in the labour force participation rates (LPR) for women in the 20-29 age bracket in the September-December 2022 period. Around 0.28 million women aged 20-29 entered the labour force in this period, according to CMIE’s Consumer Pyramids Household Survey data. Moreover, the LPR for females in this age group is significantly higher now than during the lockdowns. This is encouraging.

