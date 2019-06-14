Urban eyes

Around my home and on my way to work and back, every day I come across some people who I no longer register. Let me begin by introducing them. In the morning, when taking my dog for a walk, I see a boy of about 14 who walks around lethargically with a bulky, dirty bag on his shoulder.

In it he collects discarded bottles, pieces of metal, polythene bags and other stuff of value. I have seen him for a few years now, always with a handkerchief that he keeps sniffing at. It is smeared with some kind of cheap drug, possibly a whitener. Driving to work on Delhi’s Oberoi flyover, ...