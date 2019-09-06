Urban water: A formidable challenge

It is my considered view that problems of urban water are going to prove the most difficult India has faced so far. The number of people living in urban India is expected to grow to around 800 million by 2050. But access to safe drinking water has already become a fearsome challenge for the vast majority.

There are four unique elements of the urban water conundrum. One, the problem of wastewater. In India, cities produce nearly 40,000 million litres of sewage every day and barely 20 per cent of it is treated. Only 33 per cent urban Indians are connected to a piped sewer system and ...