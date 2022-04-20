Urbanisation and development

With the World Bank projecting that every seven of 10 people will be living in urban cities by 2050, the emphasis on urbanisation and its correlation with sustainable development has never been stronger. It not only gives a clear picture of the degree of concentration of people in a region but also highlights the underlying patterns that lead to the formation of a city.

In India, nearly 35 per cent of the population lives in cities, and it is only projected to increase in the coming years. Factors like employment opportunities, access to innovation and technology, and relatively higher ...