US could be a good international hedge

It has become easier to invest in overseas equities and bonds. The tax incidence isn’t bad, now that Indian equity holdings are also subject to long-term capital gains tax. Given that the next six months look uncertain for the Indian markets, should we be looking abroad to create a hedge against Nifty volatility? Here are some thoughts.

Assume that, as a relatively uninformed investor, you would be passively tracking exchange-traded fund (ETFs) in whatever markets you follow. There isn’t much point in looking at other emerging markets (EMs) as hedges. In 2018, EMs fell in ...