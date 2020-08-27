Use lean time for innovations

The courts are experiencing an agonisingly lean period due to the coronavirus. Several judges are unable to dispose of long-pending cases due to poor videoconferencing facilities and lack of digital skill. In the Supreme Court, one-third of the judges are not hearing cases at a given time.

This idle time could be used for devising in-house solutions afflicting the judiciary, like the notoriously mounting arrears and the impending torrent of new suits once the pandemic subsides. But in the five lockdown months the top legal brains have not devoted time for a brainstorming session. More such ...