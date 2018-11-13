Values and aberrations

Here are a couple of questions, obviously rhetorical, pertaining to the Diwali just over: Did crackers fall silent in your area after 10 pm? And, did women aged between 10 and 50 manage to enter the Sabarimala temple when it opened briefly? That these Supreme Court edicts have been observed in breach rather than compliance would seem to suggest that our oft-proclaimed reverence for the highest judiciary as the keeper of the faith is hollow.

The rising tide of individual or majoritarian intolerance resulting in murderous rage was also evident in the same period: The horrific strangulation ...