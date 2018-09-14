Vijay Mallya, the flamboyant businessman who just refused to grow up

Vijay Mallya has had a penchant for making the news, and until recently he had done it in style. Early in his career, more than three decades ago, he began with typical flourish, launching a takeover bid for Shaw Wallace, the liquor company.

The bid was in partnership with the then Dubai-based (and now late) Manu Chhabria, and Mallya was picked up at Bangalore (as it was then) airport by the enforcement directorate on a charge of foreign exchange violation. Later there was a succession of deals—buying and selling companies, first to diversify and then to re-focus on his core ...