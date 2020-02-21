JUST IN
Look back in anger: Why aren't economists setting down roots in India now?
Business Standard

Vineet Rai on being an early bird in impact space and becoming a top dog

Vineet Rai tells Anjuli Bhargava that a high risk appetite combined with a strong survival instinct is the recipe for success

Anjuli Bhargava 

In 2001, when the world was in the throes of capitalism and yet to wake up to the world of impact investing, one man in India registered an entity to raise funds for transforming rural India with a princely sum of Rs 5000. The following year, he borrowed Rs 1 lakh from his wife and registered an advisory company on the premise that if those who have previously not been entrepreneurs have to turn entrepreneurial, they need someone to advise them.

Meanwhile, far away in the United States, Jacqueline Novogratz set up Acumen, first as a fund and later a non-profit. In the UK, businessman ...

First Published: Fri, February 21 2020. 21:24 IST

