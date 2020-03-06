Virus in the works

Suddenly, from nowhere, the world is worried about and even obsessed with a new disease. There are about 100,000 total global cases of people infected with the coronavirus (Covid-19) and 3,000 people have died of it. This fatality rate of 3 per cent is about one third that of SARS, which was also a coronavirus.

It was also zoonotic, meaning it could be transmitted from animal to human. The SARS outbreak of 2003 infected 8,098 people of whom 774 died. Meaning it was less infectious, or at least better contained, though more fatal when one actually got it. The symptoms were high ...